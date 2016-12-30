Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

George Bailey - Heat v Hurricanes.

Video: George Bailey suffers strange run out during Big Bash League

The Australian Big Bash is well and truly up and running after it commenced ten days ago.

Today, Brisbane Heat are facing off against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba, and George Bailey has been dismissed in the oddest of circumstances.

The experienced batsman appeared to be cruising home to make three runs for a delightful stroke, but that was until the combination of a pinpoint throw, and his bat getting stuck in the ground saw him run out for just 13 runs.

Bailey's Hurricanes have so far had a mixed start to their BBL campaign.

After demolishing the Sixers by 60 runs in their opening fixture, they succumbed to a seven wicket defeat at the hands of the Melbourne Stars just three days later.

So, for the Hurricanes, just an unfortunate miss-judgement from Bailey was not welcome, as they eventually set Brisbane Heat 174 to win.

It leaves the game well in the balance, yet one wonders how different it may have been if Bailey hadn't been calamitously run out.

As for Brisbane Heat, it's been a dazzling start to their BBL campaign.

Big Bash League - Heat v Hurricanes

After breezing past the Strikers by ten wickets in their opening game, they then proceeded to edge Sydney Thunder out by just the three wickets.

You can watch Bailey's blunder below, and ponder on how dramatically it may change the course of such a crucial match up as far as cricket fans alike are concerned.

