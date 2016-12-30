Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Messi and Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is asked if Lionel Messi would be a success in the Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

But can he do it on cold Tuesday night in Stoke?

That’s the question that is often asked whenever Lionel Messi does something incredible for Barcelona.

Despite the Argentine superstar tearing up La Liga and the Champions League for Barcelona, there are still some people that doubt he could perform in the Premier League. No, seriously.

Article continues below

Just looking at Messi’s record in the Champions League against English sides proves he’d be just as sensational in the Premier League. He’s scored 17 goals in the 26 occasions he’s faced English opposition. Not bad at all.

But seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or grace English domestic football just doesn’t look as though it’s going to happen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

However, the same was said about Zlatan Ibrahimovic but he arrived at Manchester United at the age of 34 this summer. Could the same happen with Messi? We can only hope.

After dominating European leagues, there were doubts whether an ageing Ibrahimovic would be a success in England. Twelve goals in 17 league appearances have immediately silenced those critics.

And the in-form United striker has no doubts that his former teammate can, like him, adapt easily to Premier League football.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Messi in the Premier League

“I think it’s two different players in the way of styles and the way of playing,” he said.

“I’m the one that went around and conquered different countries; he’s the one who has stayed in one place for many years and has been amazing.

“If he can do it there, he can do it anywhere because he’s that kind of player that loves football, he loves the game so much [that] he wouldn’t have trouble performing like he is doing in Barcelona, worldwide.”

Well said, Zlatan.

Of course, the enigmatic forward knows all about Messi having spent the 2009/10 campaign with him at Camp Nou.

And Ibrahimovic is fully aware of Messi’s ability, comparing him to a Playstation player.

FC Barcelona's Swedish forward Zlatan Ib

Messi's ability

“I think Messi is one of a kind,” he added.

“I don’t know if we will see another player do the things that he does because he has his style and to become that player, I don’t think it’s possible.

“I had the luck to see him every day, I said before, it’s like playing PlayStation: You give the ball to the guy and you start to go through every player and that’s who Messi is.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Barcelona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga
Luis Suarez
Football
Rio Ferdinand
Premier League
Ryan Giggs
Argentina Football
Neymar
Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again