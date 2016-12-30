But can he do it on cold Tuesday night in Stoke?

That’s the question that is often asked whenever Lionel Messi does something incredible for Barcelona.

Despite the Argentine superstar tearing up La Liga and the Champions League for Barcelona, there are still some people that doubt he could perform in the Premier League. No, seriously.

Just looking at Messi’s record in the Champions League against English sides proves he’d be just as sensational in the Premier League. He’s scored 17 goals in the 26 occasions he’s faced English opposition. Not bad at all.

But seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or grace English domestic football just doesn’t look as though it’s going to happen.

However, the same was said about Zlatan Ibrahimovic but he arrived at Manchester United at the age of 34 this summer. Could the same happen with Messi? We can only hope.

After dominating European leagues, there were doubts whether an ageing Ibrahimovic would be a success in England. Twelve goals in 17 league appearances have immediately silenced those critics.

And the in-form United striker has no doubts that his former teammate can, like him, adapt easily to Premier League football.

Messi in the Premier League

“I think it’s two different players in the way of styles and the way of playing,” he said.

“I’m the one that went around and conquered different countries; he’s the one who has stayed in one place for many years and has been amazing.

“If he can do it there, he can do it anywhere because he’s that kind of player that loves football, he loves the game so much [that] he wouldn’t have trouble performing like he is doing in Barcelona, worldwide.”

Well said, Zlatan.

Of course, the enigmatic forward knows all about Messi having spent the 2009/10 campaign with him at Camp Nou.

And Ibrahimovic is fully aware of Messi’s ability, comparing him to a Playstation player.

Messi's ability

“I think Messi is one of a kind,” he added.

“I don’t know if we will see another player do the things that he does because he has his style and to become that player, I don’t think it’s possible.

“I had the luck to see him every day, I said before, it’s like playing PlayStation: You give the ball to the guy and you start to go through every player and that’s who Messi is.”

