Where are they now: The Liverpool side that lost 3-0 to Man City in 2012

Liverpool have had some great sides over the years, even in the Premier League era.

But back in 2012, they had a team that had more weak links than fans would care to remember.

Brendan Rodgers had just taken over the team from Kenny Dalglish's second ill-fated spell in charge and had inherited a beaten up side that had squandered millions on players that weren't quite right for them.

The Northern Irishman did the best with what he had, but dipped into the transfer market to make a few new signings of his own, but it was clear that the Reds were in no way shape or form fit to mount a serious title challenge.

And this was evident on January 3rd 2012, when he took his Liverpool side to face Manchester City, who were putting together a serious title challenge of their own.

City cut through Liverpool like a hot knife through butter with goals from Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and James Milner giving the hosts all three points.

And while it's not like Liverpool were completely devoid of talent, their starting XI on the day will leave a few fans scratching their heads as to how they housed a number of the players they had.

Pepe Reina

The Spaniard was a cult hero at Anfield, but a series a blunders began to creep into his game by this point and he was shipped out to Napoli on loan before joining Bayern Munich. He didn't last long in Bavaria and soon returned to Naples, but how Reds fans wish they had him now.

Glen Johnson

Johnson was an England regular during his time at Anfield, and managed to stay for another three years after this game before linking up with Stoke in 2015.

Daniel Agger

Another cult hero, the Dane was a solid performer for the Reds and was arguably at his peak in 2012. He made the surprise decision to leave the club to return to Brondby in his homeland in 2014, though he hung up his boots earlier this year.

Martin Skrtel

Skrtel was virtually prolific in front of goal in 2012, scoring seven goals in Rodgers' first season. However, that came at a cost at the back and he eventually left for Fenerbache over the summer.

Jose Enrique

Having impressed with Newcastle, he never could quite reach the same heights with Liverpool. His career stalled after injury and he moved to Zaragoza on a free transfer over the summer.

Charlie Adam

Often mocked as the slowest player in the Premier League. The Scottish international never quite fulfilled the potential he displayed at Blackpool and will go down as one of the club's strangest signings. He's now at Stoke.

Stewart Downing

Signed for an eye-watering £20million from Aston Villa the previous summer, Downing became another player that couldn't live up to the price tag. He left for West Ham in 2013 before returning to Middlesbrough.

Jordan Henderson

Henderson was only 18 months into his career at Liverpool by the time this game was played and while some felt that he'd go on to have a good career, few likely saw him one day becoming club captain.

Jay Spearing

It's crazy to think that at one point Spearing was a hotter young prospect than Henderson. However, he was to join Bolton Wanderers on loan later that season and was such a good fit there that he stayed.

Dirk Kuyt

The Dutchman is something of a legend at Anfield. During his time there he played in virtually every position and chipped in with some vital goals. However, he was sold to Fenerbahce later that summer before joining former club Feyenoord to see out the twilight days of his career.

Andy Carroll

Undoubtedly the club's most expensive mistake. Dalglish squandered the majority of the £50m he received for Fernando Torres on Carroll, who could only score a total of 11 goals in 58 games. He joined West Ham on loan a year later before joining them permanently for a cut-price fee of £17m.

