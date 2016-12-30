Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Reigns couldn't help but laugh.

Roman Reigns can’t control laughter as Kevin Owens insults fan during headlock

Admit it, despite being a heel, Kevin Owens has made you laugh at some point during his time in the WWE.

His jokes are usually brutal, whether it’s in-ring or on social media, and he’s proven that his witty one-liners are often the highlight of the show, even more so since he’s joined forces with Chris Jericho.

HILARIOUS HEEL

The only difference is that while we as fans can laugh with him, his opponents aren’t supposed to find the insults funny; whether it’s aimed at them or the WWE Universe.

That wasn’t the case at a recent house show, though.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, the Universal Champion was up to his usual antics in a match with Roman Reigns as they battled in Brooklyn.

The headlock master had a tight grip on a fading Reigns, and started to hit out at a fan at ringside, bragging about how much money he makes in the WWE compared to his regular day job.

BREAKING CHARACTER

It didn’t take long for Reigns to finally crack, the comments finally got the better of him and he began laughing so much that he had to cover his face.

In the short clip, he shouted: “I made more money this week than you did all year. All year!

“So, I got $35k just in royalties. How much did you make? Come on? Are you proud of your $27,000?”

As the video began to circulate, Reigns took to Twitter to play down his part in breaking character during the match, claiming he was laughing at his merchandise sales.

Of course, Owens wasn’t going to take that one lying down, and saved one more insult for the United States Champion.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ antics during his match against Roman Reigns? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
AJ Styles
John Cena
Roman Reigns

