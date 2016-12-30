Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Video: Mitchell Swepson delivers terrible wide in Big Bash League

Cricket players train long and hard in the nets, on the field, and in the gym.

The purpose of that? To practise not until they get it right, but until they don't get it wrong.

For a bowler, it's all about finding a consistent line and length, and keeping it there, and particularly in the Big Bash, the bowlers are impressively consistent.

However, during Brisbane Heat's match with the Hobart Hurricanes, Mitchell Swepson left us amateur crickets reminiscing our younger days.

We've all been there, we've all delivered an atrociously wide ball that fails to even land on the strip.

Though, one would not expect it from a professional cricketer, and as such Swepson will surely be left red faced.

Comical though it may be, it cost his side precious runs during their bowling attack, but luckily for him, the batters got him out of jail as they went on to win the game.

There's one factor making this all the more surprising. Swepson is a leg spin bowler.

Big Bash League - Heat v Hurricanes

Spinners are surely deployed for their ability to plant the ball on a postage stamp. Accuracy is the very factor the success of a spin bowler hinges on, and yet he has bowled such an erratic delivery. 

You can watch Swepson's horrific delivery below, as the Hurricanes gleefully accepted the late Christmas gifts of runs from the Heat bowler.

