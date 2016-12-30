Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Conte has installed 'back-breaking' training sessions to get Chelsea fit.

Antonio Conte suffers bizarre mishap in Chelsea training

You'd have to be mad to argue with Antonio Conte's record this season.

The Chelsea boss has lost just twice since taking over from Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge, and those defeats both against other teams in the top four, Liverpool and Arsenal.

It hasn't taken long for the eccentric Italian to be heralded as a tactical genius.

However, it's fair to say he might want to think twice about his approach in training.

Whatever he's been working on at Cobham is clearly paying off. His side have won 12 games in a row, hence why they're going into the New Year on top of the Premier League table.

The former Juventus manager may want to take a step back from his hands-on approach, though, after the Daily Mail revealed he has suffered a calf strain running with the players on the training ground.

Extra effort

To be fair, we defy many 47-year-olds to keep up with the likes of Eden Hazard.

It's thought to be typical of Conte's managerial style as he often gets involved in drills himself when he wants to get a point across.

Most coaches wouldn't be expected to do that, but it's emblematic of the close relationship he has already developed with his first team squad after just a few months in charge.

The calf strain isn't serious and shouldn't prevent his typically exuberant celebrations if his team beat Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

Hard work paying off 

According to the same source, his sessions have been described as 'back-breaking' - so at least he's putting his own body on the line as well.

It's hard to imagine too many Chelsea players having a problem with their new workload either.

The Blues are looking fitter, leaner, and faster, and that has allowed them to become deadly on the counter attack.

Will Antonio Conte win the league in his first season at Chelsea? Have your say in the comments. 

