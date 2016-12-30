Almost five months on from rejoining Manchester United for £89 million and Paul Pogba is finally starting to rediscover his best form.

Three assists and one goal in his last six Premier League games is a respectable return and one that suggests he and his teammates' chemistry is improving.

Many have ventured a guess at why Pogba struggled during his first few months back at United, with manager Jose Mourinho once explaining how the Frenchman was finding it hard to adapt.

"He can play in so many positions," he said. "The problem is not the position. The problem is not the tactical system.

"The problem is, in my opinion, somebody that comes from a different style of football and needs this time to be at his best level in football that is really difficult to play, especially for midfield players."

"I think it is really difficult to play or adapt from different realities, but he is a phenomenal player. He has unbelievable potential."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now cast his opinion on Pogba's struggles and offered a different explanation.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil in a widespread interview, the Swede explained how Pogba was trying too hard to justify his world-record transfer fee.

He said: "I think when Paul came, in his first period in United, let's say the first month, I think he wanted to demonstrate too much that he was worth the transfer.

"That happened instead of playing his game like he knows how to play. When that started to cool down, he started to play like he knows how to play, and he makes it more easier for himself.

"He doesn't need to demonstrate because everyone knows who Paul is, what he has been doing at Juventus for the past three to four years, what he's able to do, and now he's playing more like Pogba.

"He has nothing to demonstrate, he has nothing to show, he just needs to enjoy the game and help the team like he's doing now. So now he's playing like a mature player and you see the results."

Ibrahimovic is certainly on to something. The pressure of being the world's most expensive player clearly took its toll on Pogba, but now, 18 games into the Premier League season, the 23-year-old appears to be thinking less and playing with a simpler approach.

So impressive has Pogba been recently that Mourinho believes he is the world's best midfielder.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals," he told Sky Sports.

"Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world. Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better."

