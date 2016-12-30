Swiss superstar Roger Federer has expressed his desire to continue playing tennis at the top level for the next 'two or three years'.

Federer, who has won 17 Grand Slams throughout his career, hasn't played a competitive match since being knocked out of Wimbledon at the semi-final stage by Milos Raonic.

Following the defeat in July, Federer decided to take a six-month break from the sport, following a string of differing injuries.

He had to withdraw from the French Open with a back problem, and also had to undergo surgery on his left knee in February.

Despite the series of setbacks, the immensely popular Federer says he feels reinvigorated following the break.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't see it like this, that this could be my last Australian trip, even though it might very well be.

"I'm really positive. I took these six months off so I would be playing for hopefully another two to three years, not just another six months or so. So my mindset is for the long-term.

"I'm really positive about how I'm feeling right now, and practice is going well."

Despite his eagerness to continue playing at the highest level, Federer knows he won't be able to compete to the extraordinary levels he has done throughout his illustrious career.

"Expectations are low because I don't have the matches yet and it's going to be best-of-five from the get-go at the Australian Open."

Whilst the intensity of five-set tennis may appear miles away for Federer, he stressed the importance of the Hopman Cup in easing himself back into the trials and tribulations the sport can present.

"But I'm happy I've got the Hopman Cup first and I've got my three matches there to ease my way in."

The Hopman Cup may not be as prestigious an event as the likes of Wimbledon, but Federer will be eager to come back with a bang when he and his mixed doubles partner Belinda Bencic take on Great Britain pairing Dan Evans and Heather Watson on Monday.

