Mesut Ozil.

Arsene Wenger reveals his one criticism of Mesut Ozil this season

There's no doubt that Mesut Ozil is one of Arsenal's key men, with the side looking much less threatening when he's not involved.

However, over the course of the season he has often received criticism for going missing during big games with fans feeling that he could contribute much more in pressure cooker situations.

And while Arsene Wenger is more than happy to have him at his disposal, he has revealed that the Germany international is not replicating his form on the training ground into real performances come match day.

Ozil has now made 100 Premier League appearances for the club, during which time he has found the net 20 times.

And though helping others score is his forte, Wenger revealed that the 28-year-old is much more adept at putting his chances away behind closed doors than he is in front of paying crowds.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's New Year's Day clash with Crystal Palace, Wenger spoke openly about Ozil's performances this season, saying: "He is of course a huge player. I always defended him here in press conferences, because I believe that he has improved his commitment.

"Physically he works much harder than people think he does. As well, I believe this season he has scored more goals and personally I believe as well he creates more chances for himself than ever before.

"He runs more behind and I still think there is a gap between his potential finishing and the way he finishes.

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

"In training he finishes much better than in the games and I am convinced that his percentage of finishing will go up in the coming months and he can have a huge contribution to the team, not only through his passing but as well through his finishing."

And while Wenger wants him to increase his goal tally, he admitted that he has been impressed with Ozil's physical exertions recently.

"He works hard, but I think he had one or two games this season especially where he was frustrated.

"The one that comes to my mind is the Manchester City game where he was criticised after, but overall if you look at the whole contribution in the whole season, for me he has been absolutely fantastic."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

