What do footballers do in their spare time?

Play golf? Spend their millions? Spend time with their family?

While most footballers probably spend the majority of their time doing the aforementioned three things, Cristiano Ronaldo likes to do something quite different.

Article continues below

That’s because, when the Portuguese superstar isn’t leading Real Madrid to Champions League glory, his nation to the European Championship or picking up the Ballon D’or trophy, he’s playing bingo.

No, seriously.

Article continues below

You know that game that people over the age of 60 like to play where they cross off numbers after they’ve been called out? Yeah, that one.

"Playing bingo can be very exciting,” he admitted, per Sport.

“You can be waiting a long time for a single number to complete a game while you see your friends also hoping to get the lucky number."

Whatever floats your boat, mate.

We simply can’t imagine Ronaldo sitting there playing bingo but we can only assume he plays it online rather than popping down to his local bingo hall in Madrid.

However, it’s believed that he started playing it during his days at Manchester United to help him learn the English language and to pass time.

But it seems he’s become addicted to the game and is still playing it to this day.

Ronaldo's year

Zinedine Zidane won’t care what Ronaldo gets up to in his spare time as long as he continues to be incredible on the pitch.

There are just days remaining in 2016 and the former United star will be very sad to see the back of it. He’s scored 55 goals in 57 matches in all competitions for club and country and was recently awarded his fourth Ballon d’Or trophy.

The fact that he got his hands on the Champions League, the European Championship and the Club World Cup played a major role in the voting, as did his incredible performances.

But now we know exactly how Ronaldo will be filling his time during this very well deserved winter break - by playing bingo.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms