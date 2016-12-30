Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Styles could have faced The Undertaker.

AJ Styles was originally supposed to battle The Undertaker at Royal Rumble

Plans were made clear earlier this week on SmackDown Live, when John Cena made his highly anticipated return and will now go on to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

It wasn’t a huge surprise, as the match had been discussed for numerous weeks before Cena came back – it was just a question of which event will host the match, and now we know it takes place inside of the Alamodome on January 29.

CENA VS. STYLES

While Cena enters the event aiming to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles, he may not have had the opportunity if Cage Side Seats are to be believed.

They’ve revealed the original Royal Rumble plans for AJ Styles, courtesy of PWInsider, and it didn’t have him defending his WWE Championship against Cena.

Instead, it would have seen The Phenomenal One battle The Phenom, as The Undertaker was originally supposed to challenge Styles for the gold.

ORIGINAL PLANS

They’re also claiming that the change in plans came at the same time as the WWE dismissed Tom Casiello, the managing writer who was responsible for the women’s storylines this year.

The original idea wasn’t farfetched, as the serious rumours began to circulate around the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The idea was that somebody would cost Team SmackDown Live the match against Team Raw, and that would have been Styles, allowing The Deadman to return and target the WWE Champion.

Instead, the blue brand prevailed with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton the survivors.

It’s worth knowing why the WWE opted to go with Cena in January, rather than The Undertaker.

Either he didn’t recover from his hip surgery in time, or perhaps the company has something even bigger up their sleeve in time for WrestleMania 33, only time will tell.

Would you have preferred AJ Styles to take on The Undertaker instead of John Cena at the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

