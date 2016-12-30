Even the most dedicated of Arsenal fans could be forgiven for having forgotten about the existence of Mathieu Debuchy.

It may come as news to some of the Emirates faithful that the defender is still at the club, as he has featured for a grand total of just 16 minutes this season.

Struggling with his ongoing absence from the limelight, the Frenchman recently re-emerged, but only to go on a spectacular rant about Arsene Wenger.

"We say hello - nothing more" was the most prominent quote, courtesy of the Mirror.

The suggestion that the 31-year-old doesn't even speak to Wenger anymore is certainly a surprising one, as it's hard to imagine the Arsenal chief leaving any player cold like that, even if they weren't in his plans.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, Wenger has quickly called nonsense on Debuchy's article.

Wenger hits back

"We speak," Wenger said, also via the Mirror.

"There is communication with all the players.

"It's a little bit of a frustrated article from a player who is injured.

"When you are injured you cannot play. I gave him the opportunity to go to Bordeaux on loan last year but nobody came in for him over the summer - not Fiorentina or Espanyol. Some things in the article are not true."

United claim untrue

In further reference to Debuchy's delusions of grandeur, he added:

"You have to take this article with a bit of distance.

"Manchester United didn’t make an offer for him. That is untrue. It is surprising to hear something like that.”

Quite where the full-back got the idea that United wanted him remains to be seen.

It's unfortunate that his demise has coincided with the emergence of Hector Bellerin, as the Spaniard's success is a further reason why he hasn't been able to win his place back.

It'd be great to be a fly on the wall at Arsenal training this morning, though, as his outburst clearly hasn't gone down well.

