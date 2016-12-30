Bastian Schweinsteiger wears wet socks playing for Manchester United

Every football player seems to have their own unique pre-match rituals and superstitions.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, for example, performs three hops - two small, one big - on his left foot before he walks out onto the football pitch - for no reason whatsoever.

Ander Herrera, on the other hand, recently admitted he still wears the same shin pads that he wore when he was eight-years-old, much to the amusement of his teammates.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, he said: "I have had the same shinpads since I was eight or nine years old.

"Everyone laughs in the dressing room because of them but I am superstitious with that. I like to keep playing with them until they are completely battered."

Strange. Bastian Schweinsteiger has now become the latest to participate in United's 'Kit Talk' segment and revealed his own bizarre superstition.

Asked if he does anything in a certain way before games, the German revealed how he often wears wet socks so that they feel thinner on his feet.

According to Schweinsteiger, wet socks make him perform better.

He said: "There is a reason why I do something - my socks. I like thin socks. Sometimes, I have to prepare them wet so they become much more thin.

"I try to get a lot of feeling into my foot. It’s a thing I started to do seven or eight years ago and I still do it.

"Sometimes I bring my own socks or Adidas help me but, for example, if we have a game, I can do it on my own and also prepare my boots before the game.

"I do it on my own because it's mine and I want to perform so it's better to do it myself. I can feel it's different. I have a different feeling when I touch the ball and when I run."

Each to their own, I guess.

January will be an interesting month for Schweinsteiger after months of speculation surrounding his future under Jose Mourinho.

The 32-year-old recently made his first appearance for United this season and he pinpoints that moment as one of his best in 2016 (see below).

