Tony Romo.

Report: Tony Romo to see action for Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

Football News
Ever since Tony Romo recovered from the back injury that kept him out for the first part of the 2016 season, people have been speculating as to when the former starter would see the field again for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday morning, it was reported that the star quarterback would make his return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN.com, Romo will receive some playing time as rookie Dak Prescott's backup.

However, since fellow backup Mark Sanchez is also expected to play, exactly how many snaps Romo will receive has yet to be determined. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan refused to speculate on how the quarterback carousel would play out on Sunday:

"We haven't decided how that's going," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Thursday. "Jason will I'm sure give you more information as we get closer to the game but right now guys are just getting ready to play and get ready to play as well as we can on Sunday."

Whatever happens, coach Jason Garrett will have to strike a delicate balance with his three quarterbacks.

Prescott needs to see some action so he can stay fresh as the Cowboys prepare for their hard-earned first-round bye next weekend, but it's also important to make sure both Romo and Sanchez are ready to step in if needed in the playoffs.

At 13-2, the Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage in the NFC throughout the playoffs. If Dak Prescott starts and the Cowboys beat the Eagles on Sunday, he'll set the NFL record for wins by a rookie quarterback.

Topics:
Dallas Cowboys
NFC East
Tony Romo
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Playoffs
NFC

