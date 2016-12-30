The Chinese Super League is threatening to take over world football at the moment.

They have just made Carlos Tevez the best-paid player in the world with him earning £31.5 million-per-year with Shanghai Shenhua, while Cristiano Ronaldo was subject to a £256.6m bid and offered £85 million-per-year by an unnamed Chinese club, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

A quick look at the list of players playing in China and you will spot a few familiar names.

One of those that will jump out at Premier League fans is former Arsenal flop Gervinho.

He is currently playing for Hebei China Fortune and is picking up a tidy £165,000-per-week. Yes, it’s an incredible amount of money but compared to what the likes of Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi are picking up in the Far East, it’s nothing special.

Gervinho reveals his bonuses

However, the Ivory Coast international has revealed the ridiculous bonuses he receives.

“I earn just under £130,000 net just for scoring,” he said, per The Sun.

And, on top of that, I get around £50,000 for every match I play.

“In Europe, it is inconceivable — even at Real Madrid.”

So, to put that into context, if Gervinho plays and scores for his side, he will pick up an unbelievable £345,000-per-week. That is just £20,000-per-week short of what Ronaldo is earning with his brand new contract at the Bernabeu. Wow.

Having said that, Gervinho hasn’t got the greatest record since moving to Hebei China Fortune. He scored just three times in 18 appearances meaning he’s definitely not making the most of his goal bonus.

It’s certainly a far cry from his two seasons at Arsenal when he was often mocked for his inability to produce the goods at the Emirates. He only managed 11 goals in 63 appearances during his time in north London before his move to Roma in 2013.

At the age of 29, though, you certainly can’t blame Gervinho for wanting to earn as much as possible in his final few years of his career. He just needs to start scoring a few more goals to make his retirement even more enjoyable.

