Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gervinho.

Gervinho reveals the incredible amount of money he earns in China

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Chinese Super League is threatening to take over world football at the moment.

They have just made Carlos Tevez the best-paid player in the world with him earning £31.5 million-per-year with Shanghai Shenhua, while Cristiano Ronaldo was subject to a £256.6m bid and offered £85 million-per-year by an unnamed Chinese club, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

A quick look at the list of players playing in China and you will spot a few familiar names.

Article continues below

One of those that will jump out at Premier League fans is former Arsenal flop Gervinho.

He is currently playing for Hebei China Fortune and is picking up a tidy £165,000-per-week. Yes, it’s an incredible amount of money but compared to what the likes of Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi are picking up in the Far East, it’s nothing special.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Gervinho reveals his bonuses

However, the Ivory Coast international has revealed the ridiculous bonuses he receives.

“I earn just under £130,000 net just for scoring,” he said, per The Sun.

And, on top of that, I get around £50,000 for every match I play.

“In Europe, it is inconceivable — even at Real Madrid.”

FBL-WC-2018-CIV-MLI

So, to put that into context, if Gervinho plays and scores for his side, he will pick up an unbelievable £345,000-per-week. That is just £20,000-per-week short of what Ronaldo is earning with his brand new contract at the Bernabeu. Wow.

Having said that, Gervinho hasn’t got the greatest record since moving to Hebei China Fortune. He scored just three times in 18 appearances meaning he’s definitely not making the most of his goal bonus.

It’s certainly a far cry from his two seasons at Arsenal when he was often mocked for his inability to produce the goods at the Emirates. He only managed 11 goals in 63 appearances during his time in north London before his move to Roma in 2013.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-READING

At the age of 29, though, you certainly can’t blame Gervinho for wanting to earn as much as possible in his final few years of his career. He just needs to start scoring a few more goals to make his retirement even more enjoyable.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Thierry Henry
Olivier Giroud
Theo Walcott
Football
Didier Drogba
Premier League
Arsenal
Gervinho
Aaron Ramsey
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again