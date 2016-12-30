Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lynn in action for Brisbane Heat in the BBL.

Video: Chris Lynn smashes delivery out of The Gabba Stadium

Chris Lynn has surely already claimed the accolade for the biggest shot of this year's Australian Big Bash League.

You have to feel for the bowler Shaun Tait, who couldn't do too much about such a thunderous stroke from the Heat batsman.

It was an impressive display from Lynn, who hit 84 not out, to see his side stroll to victory over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Without doubt, the highlight of his innings was this today ridiculous strike, which remarkably got the hashtag #LYNNSANITY trending on twitter.

The strike was so ferocious that the ball landed on the roof of the 42,000 capacity Gabba Stadium, and was clocked at an astonishing 148kmh.

It was Chris Lynn's performance that saw Brisbane Heat cruise to victory by seven wickets on their own turf.

The strike is wonderful to watch, and in fact, I'd not deter you from watching the elegant and clinical swish of the bat on loop.

You won't see a better shot than the one below in the Big Bash all season.

In fact, the six was so big, it has become the Big Bash's biggest ever shot, travelling a whopping 121m.

