WWE

AxelMania made a return.

AxelMania’s return could pave the way for a Hulk Hogan WWE comeback

Published Add your comment

It’s safe to say that Hulk Hogan definitely caused a stir last year when the WWE were made aware of some racist comments he had made in a private phone call.

They didn’t waste any time in terminating their relationship with him either.

SOUR EXIT

Tough Enough was still airing, and he was swiftly replaced by The Miz, he was removed from advertisements and his Hall of Fame profile on WWE.com also vanished.

Obviously, the WWE don’t want to be associated with somebody that is in the negative limelight, as it reflects badly on them.

However, rumours over the past couple of months have certainly picked up steam that he’s set to make a return in time for WrestleMania 33.

Hogan has spoken out and revealed that there’s no truth in the speculation, that’s despite his daughter, Brooke Hogan, claiming he is in negotiations to return.

AXELMANIA

It does look that way, though. First, Hogan was quietly added back into WWE Network advertisements, but it’s the latest actions at a house show which suggests they are close to getting back on good terms.

At a live event in St. Louis, the fans witnessed Curtis Axel bringing back his AxelMania gimmick, which you’ll be able to see in the tweets below.

The WWE Universe will remember how over Axel managed to get when he came out dressed as Hogan, along with the theme music and the iconic bleached handlebar moustache.

However, unfortunately for him, he had to scrap that gimmick because of the scandal surrounding Hogan, and that also didn’t turn out too well for Damien Sandow, who had to get rid of the Macho Mandow gimmick.

A twitter user who was in attendance revealed how he was also donning the red Hogan bandana, as well as ‘hulking’ up towards the end to hit a leg drop.

It looks as if the WWE are slowly gearing fans up for an emphatic return in 2017.

Should the WWE allow Hulk Hogan to return to the company next year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Royal Rumble
WWE
Wrestlemania
Hulk Hogan
WWE Smackdown
Hulk Hogan
Vince McMahon

