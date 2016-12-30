During the second quarter of the New York Knicks' 102-98 overtime loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony and Thabo Sefolosha got into a bit of an altercation.

The result of which saw Melo ejected from the game and his Hawks counterpart receive a technical foul.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Sefolosha accused Anthony of punching him in the face, but Anthony had a different version of events.

"I don't think it was anything Sefolosha was doing as far as being overly physical or anything like that. It was just a battle; we were both trying to go for it. Got tangled up," Anthony told reporters on Thursday. "He did his European and flopped a little bit."

Sefolosha would actually state: "That was a fist right in my face," following the game, but Anthony insists he did not intend to strike his adversary.

"It was more of getting him off of me," Anthony said. "It was more getting him off of me than swinging at him."

You can watch the incident here.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek also backed his franchise player, but it is the second time Anthony has been tossed this season and the Knicks lost on both occasions.

In fact, the Knicks are 11-0 when Melo sits since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign.