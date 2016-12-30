Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James gives himself 'F' grade for performance during Cleveland Cavaliers victory

LeBron James had a bit of a rough night against the Boston Celtics and he still came up with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. For most players, that would be a wildly successful night with a near triple-double.

On the eve of his 32nd birthday, The King was not happy with his performance at all in the 124-118 win. He also was a factor on the defensive end with three blocks and a steal. A more glaring issue were his eight turnovers.

After the game, the Finals MVP graded his performance: “In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad. It was unacceptable. I can’t do that if I want to help this team get to where we want to get to. If it was a report card, I would give myself an ‘F’ for tonight’s performance.”

There were moments during the game where it looked like Cleveland wasn’t concentrating hard enough on the task at hand and James’ eight turnovers speak to that need for focus.

Head coach Tyronn Lue told the media that his star held himself accountable for late game hiccups.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers

Luckily for the Cavaliers, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were monstrously productive as they combined for 62 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists. The team is finding a rhythm together and the two younger stars are finding ways to lift their leader when he needs it.

Later in the year, the club’s success will hinge on their three stars and judging by early returns they are on the right track to reach their destination.

