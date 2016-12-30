Official online NBA destination in the UK

Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas admits the Celtics are not top-level contenders yet

Isaiah Thomas has become the franchise player in Boston, an organisation that is arguably the most famous, and certainly the most successful in basketball.

He rose to prominence from virtual obscurity, having played bit parts for the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, but he has now made a name for himself as one of the elite scoring point guards in the league.

However, he got a dose of reality last night during the first three-quarters of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pitted against the number one draft pick, Kyrie Irving, in the same 2011 class he was drafted 60th, the Cavs opened up a 20-point lead on the Celtics and had registered 101 points heading into the final quarter.

Although Boston battled back to within one point in the final 10 seconds, the game was a clear reminder to Thomas that there is plenty of work to do.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Three

"We're not on that level yet," he said. "We're not on Cleveland's level, so we got work to do. And we gotta figure it out.

"The real good teams, you make a mistake and they capitalise on it, whether it be the Cavs, the Warriors, the Spurs - those type of teams don't let you live when you make a mistake. We're not on that level yet."

