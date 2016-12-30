Video: Liverpool's Kevin Stewart scores stunning solo volley in training

Kevin Stewart has been forced to bid his time so far.

Since first coming through the youth ranks at Tottenham, he had to make the journey that a lot of young players do by taking a tour of the lower leagues in a series of short term deals.

Spells with the likes of Crewe, Cheltenham, Burton and Swindon didn't do enough to convince Spurs to give him his chance, but it did persuade Liverpool to make a move and snap him up.

But it was a similar story in 2014, upon signing for his boyhood club, he was again farmed out on loan in order to gain some valuable first team experience.

And it wasn't until last season that he made his debut before going on to feature 11 times across all competitions.

This season he has featured sparingly, but it is clear that Jurgen Klopp is willing to bring him through gradually.

And judging by the video below, he'll certainly want to start considering for a starting berth on a more regular basis.

Captured by cameras at Liverpool's Melwood HQ, the 23-year-old showed off his shooting skills in a drill to pull a goal out the bag that will impress even the most ardent Liverpool critic.

With his back to goal, the defensive midfielder juggled the ball into a shooting position all while being harried by his coach before unleashing a stunning 30-yard volley into the top corner.

Considering his position, that was a hit that any striker would be proud to call their own, and it got fans talking on social media.

And while the majority were impressed, there were some that proved a little more difficult to win over, as the tweets below show.

Not everyone was so cynical, though...

