Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful of making an official statement regarding the highly anticipated clash between Amir Khan and Kell Brook before next month is out.

Although a specific date has not yet been disclosed, Hearn provided a timeline expecting the announcement to take place in January 2017.

He admitted that talks are already in motion between both camps while Khan asserted that he is upbeat to face his welterweight rival.

The Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sports has commenced work alongside the Bolton ace’s advisor Asif Vali to bring the mega-fight into fruition, aiming to conclude the deal in the coming weeks.

In an exclusive interview to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “There is still a way to go but it's the obvious fight and talks are positive about finally making this a reality.

“We are working hard behind the scenes with Asif Vali to try and get the fight over the line and hope for some good news in middle to late January.”

Khan last competed in May 2016 against Saul Alvarez, where he was knocked out in the sixth round of the bout, whereas the Sheffield star succumbed to a defeat against Gennady Golovkin a month later in the same middleweight division.

Hence, Khan has decided to return to the welterweight category in which Brook still holds the IBF world title.

The boxing fraternity will be closely monitoring the progress of any potential deal in this matter, with the showdown at 147lbs likely to happen towards the end of next year.

While the venue is still yet to be finalised, the 30-year-old King Khan and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, both suggested that the bout should take place at Wembley Stadium.

With only five losses between the duo in a combined total of 72 fights till date, it is expected that the face-off between two giants of the sport will be an enthralling contest no matter what the venue.

