It wasn't too long ago that the NFL's top wide receivers dreaded facing New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.

The so-called "Revis Island" was where No. 1 receivers were stranded, thanks to the smothering defense of the NFL's best defensive back.

However, those days are gone and now Revis is an average corner, at best. He's struggled his way through the 2016 season, allowing Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green to torch him for 12 catches, 180 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

It hasn't gotten much better for Revis (or for the 4-11 Jets) since then. But despite the struggles he's faced, Revis told the New York Post that he wants to be back with the team in 2017 and called on the Jets to make the classy decision:

“Would I love to be here? Yes,” Revis said in an exclusive locker-room sit-down with The Post. “Will I be back? That’s a great question. My thing would be this: Do the New York Jets want to treat my situation with class or no class? With me being one of the best players in the history of this franchise, do they want me to retire here or not retire here? “That’s the biggest question. It’s black and white. It’s not very complicated.”

Currently 31 years old, Revis is in the second year of a five-year, $70 million contract that features $39 million guaranteed.

Though he's no longer in his prime, Revis added that he expects to be treated like the legend he is when it comes to potential contract issues:

“I’ve been one of the best cornerbacks to ever play this game,” Revis said. “I’ve done a lot of things in this league that a lot of guys currently playing are chasing now. I’ve impacted the game in a way where it was like, ‘Hey, he doesn’t give up any catches to the No. 1 [receiver].’ I set a precedent. “So, I’ve done enough. Obviously, everybody’s a little bit concerned because that’s not what I’m displaying anymore. I can’t stay 24 [years old] forever. Every player ages in this game. You’ve got to understand that.

Right now, the Jets are just focused on getting to the offseason on a positive note. They host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the season. From there, the difficult decisions, Revis and otherwise, can begin to be made.

