Russell Westbrook was tossed in the third quarter of last night’s 114-80 Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He caught two technical fouls for arguing with the referees that led to his removal from the contest.

The Thunder need their star on the floor more than ever as he has been the motivating force behind their modest success this season. Simply put, he cannot get ejected from games or the team has no shot of winning most contests.

Westbrook spoke to reported after the game: “It’s crazy, man. Especially to be ejected like that, when I didn’t do nothing. Especially for me, because I feel like I don’t get the benefit of the doubt most of the time with refs.”

Most superstars in the league would echo the 28-year-old sentiments about his treatment by the refs in their own predicaments. Everyone basically thinks that they get the short end of the stick from the referees.

Jason Phillips, one of the refs from the game, clarified their decision after the fact. The former Bruin kept harping on a call that was impossible to review with current league rules and they got tired of hearing him going on about it so they gave him a warning technical.

What followed was an ejection and for Oklahoma, they have to hope that this is an isolated moment for their superstar as their playoff lives depend on his availability. He might not have done anything wrong, but he will have to stay level headed in the future to help his team.