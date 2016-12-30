Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sasha Banks teases a trade to SmackDown Live.

The return of the brand extension this year brought back a sense of excitement in the WWE that we haven’t had for a while.

With new championships, separate rosters and more opportunities – in some cases – SmackDown Live has certainly proven to be a serious competitor to Monday Night Raw.

BRAND EXTENSION

One thing fans will be aware of is that SmackDown is seen as the land of opportunities, as it’s a more wrestling-based show.

So, it comes as no surprise that Cesaro looked gutted that he wasn’t drafted by Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

It looks as if another Raw star is open to moving to SmackDown as well, with Sasha Banks teasing a potential switch next year.

There have been plenty of rumours circulating regarding another WWE draft once WrestleMania 33 is in the books.

The biggest name that has been speculated to move, so far, is current WWE Champion AJ Styles.

It’s been reported on multiple occasions that Vince McMahon is apparently a big fan of his, and wants him on the flagship show instead.

If that does happen, you have to question which big names could switch brand, and when you focus on the women, names don’t come much bigger than The Boss.

THE BOSS TO SMACKDOWN?

When a fan claimed that Banks will reclaim the Women’s Championship soon, Banks had a subtle reply.

She replied on Twitter: “I hope it’s blue.”

While the fan didn’t specify which version of the Women’s Championship she’ll claim, you can be sure that the WWE will look to make some changes to the women’s division.

That’s because Raw has been criticised for their handling of the female athletes, as much of the focus has fallen on Sasha and Charlotte Flair.

This is opposed to SmackDown, where every woman seems to be doing something of relevance and are seriously competing – if not outshining – the remainder of the women.

Should WWE move Sasha Banks from Raw to SmackDown? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

