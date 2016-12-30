Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC who he wants to fight during Instagram rant

Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov going to fight next?

The undefeated Russian is getting increasingly frustrated that he is still yet to get his next fight booked up and clearly wants to fight Tony Ferguson.

The pair both have impressive win streaks in the UFC’s lightweight division and are probably both worthy of a title fight against champion Conor McGregor.

However, with McGregor taking an extended break from the Octagon that simply isn’t possible.

How about a title eliminator between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson?

Well, the possibility of a fight fell through after UFC president Dana White revealed that Ferguson insisted on getting paid the same as Nurmagomedov for the fight.

So, with McGregor looking after his pregnant girlfriend and Ferguson being stubborn, there were suggestions of an interim lightweight title fight with UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

However, White, once again, announced that the fight wouldn’t be happening. Many believed that is was Nurmagomedov who wasn’t keen on the bout but he’s recently taken to Instagram to write an epic rant about the UFC.

Nurmagomedov's Instagram

He wrote:

"This message to @UFC: It is clear to everyone that you hiding Conor from me. But stop lying to your fans like I don't want fight with Aldo, I'm ready to fight with anyone in my division. Give me relevant fight, so you won't be able to hide the belt from me after. But not the fight, where people say after my victory: he is too small, Khabib too big for him etc. I'm asking you for match that whole world is waiting for, give me Tony. You have never matched up two guys with 9 and 8 win streak in UFC, NEVER IN UFC HISTORY. #telltruthtopeople”.

It’s fair to say he’s not impressed.

Will his rant have the desired effect and set up a fight with Ferguson? Watch this space.

