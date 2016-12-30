George Karl ensured himself all the free publicity that he could handle when he decided to publicly slam a number of his old players in his recently published memoir.

A lot of former Nuggets have stepped up and defended their teammates in light of his comments.

Karl also opened up a salvo this week when he decided to criticise Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers. The coach implied that the young star’s influence was hurting his team.

Terry Stotts didn’t take kindly to someone criticising his franchise player.

Before his team’s tilt with the Sacramento Kings, the Blazers’ coach stood up for his star and absolutely took the former coach to task in front of the media.

Stotts said: “He doesn’t know Damian Lillard. He doesn’t know how coachable he is. He doesn’t know what a great teammate he is. He doesn’t know how much Damian cares about winning and how important he is to this franchise.”

Portland’s head man did thank Karl for taking him on as an assistant coach in his early career, but then proceeded to crush the former NBA coach for even stepping out of bounds with his comments about his players and teams.

The players in the Blazers’ locker room must take some real pride in seeing their coach stand up for them like that in the media. Stotts has learned a key lesson in the profession, sometimes relationships are more important than the strategies on the court.

Furious George may be starting to realize that now.