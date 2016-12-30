In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tyler Eifert.

Watch: Tyler Eifert feeling good after having operation on his back

It's been a tough year to be one of the NFL's best tight ends.

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has missed the last part of the regular season after having back surgery, and now he's been joined in the back surgery club by Cincinnati Bengals standout Tyler Eifert.

Eifert, who had his operation on Tuesday, is beginning the long rehab process, but is at least in good spirits about the tough road ahead.

Eifert posted a video to his Instagram page on Thursday in which he's using a walker to move around the rehab facility. In the post, he gives a shoutout to "Pimp Daddy Rob" and says he's "looking for that dance floor," an homage to a video Gronk shared after his surgery:

Eifert suffered his injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 18 and missed last weekend's game. He'll also miss the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on New Year's Day.

In Gronk's video from his surgery three weeks ago, the Patriots tight end said "Dance floor tomorrow night, here I come," which is what Eifert was referencing in his video:

Eifert played in eight games this season, recording 29 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Gronk, who also played in eight games, made 25 receptions for 540 yards and three scores.

Here's hoping both star tight ends fully recover this offseason and can stay healthy in 2017. The NFL is certainly more exciting to watch when the big pass catchers are in action.

Topics:
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski
AFC North
AFC East
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL
AFC

