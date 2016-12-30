It's always interesting to learn how professional footballers prepare for games.

Whether it's by performing a specific ritual or a set routine, players each have their own unique superstitions that they believe make them perform better on the pitch.

Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of those people, the German revealing on Manchester United's official website how he plays with wet socks because they feel thinner on his feet.

Some players even insist on stepping onto the football pitch using a particuler foot first, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who admitted in 2012 that he leads with his right foot.

And it would seem Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos is the very same.

Speaking to the media at training on Friday, the Spaniard explained how he always does three things before he plays a game for Los Blancos.

In quotes translated by Twitter account @UltraSuristic (see below), he said: "Before every game, I have a phone call with my family (his wife and children), my dad and my brother.

"And later, before every game, I listen to a bit of music. On the pitch, I always walk on with my left foot."

Whatever Ramos does to prepare for games is clearly working following yet another brilliant year in the Spanish capital.

Aside from winning the Champions League, the 30-year-old has scored important goals - or should I say headers - against Barcelona in the recent El Clasico, Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup and Deportivo La Coruna to secure a late 3-2 win.

Following Ramos' heroics against Deportivo earlier this month, which meant Real maintained their position at the top of La Liga and above Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane hailed the Spaniard as "special".

"My players have incredible belief," he told reporters on December 10. "We know that we can achieve great things together.

"Ramos is special. He is our captain; he's the soul of this team. Ramos has this undying belief that he can change things even in the last minute. He's incredible.

"There are certain expectations placed upon us - they come with the shirt. The players gave their soul until the very end. We suffered, but we believed; it's amazing."

