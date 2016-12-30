Atletico Madrid want Real Madrid to sign David de Gea for one big reason

You don't often see clubs publicly stating their desire to see their local rivals sign a world-class player.

It's even stranger when you consider that the player in question began his career with the club doing the wishing, but that's exactly what's happening in Madrid right now.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was well documented last summer, but their chase was cut short when he signed a new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

But that hasn't put the rumours to bed, and despite stories linking them with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, the La Liga title contenders are still keeping tabs on the Spanish international with the view to making a move for him at the end of the season.

Prizing de Gea away from Old Trafford will prove difficult given his recent contract extension, but Atletico chief Angel Gil Marin is hoping Real can convince United to part with the custodian as they would stand to benefit.

"I would not feel bad if Madrid signed Courtois, but I would love to have De Gea sign up because we own five per cent of the [sell-on fee]," Marin told Onda Cero via Goal.

"Courtois is a great professional and a great guy and I wish him well but I think he should stay at Chelsea.

"It would not be a betrayal [to Atletico], I do not think the fans would feel that way."

The 26-year-old began his career with Atletico, and enjoyed a rapid rise from their B team to the senior side, making his debut in 2009.

He only lasted for two seasons in the Spanish capital before United came knocking in 2011, and he has made the position his own, featuring a total of 248 times since.

And though the sell-on fee only stands at 5%, the fee Real would have to pay to sign him would make it a valuable number to their cross-city rivals.

