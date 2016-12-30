Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

David de Gea.

Atletico Madrid want Real Madrid to sign David de Gea for one big reason

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You don't often see clubs publicly stating their desire to see their local rivals sign a world-class player.

It's even stranger when you consider that the player in question began his career with the club doing the wishing, but that's exactly what's happening in Madrid right now.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was well documented last summer, but their chase was cut short when he signed a new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

But that hasn't put the rumours to bed, and despite stories linking them with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, the La Liga title contenders are still keeping tabs on the Spanish international with the view to making a move for him at the end of the season.

Prizing de Gea away from Old Trafford will prove difficult given his recent contract extension, but Atletico chief Angel Gil Marin is hoping Real can convince United to part with the custodian as they would stand to benefit.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

"I would not feel bad if Madrid signed Courtois, but I would love to have De Gea sign up because we own five per cent of the [sell-on fee]," Marin told Onda Cero via Goal.

"Courtois is a great professional and a great guy and I wish him well but I think he should stay at Chelsea.

"It would not be a betrayal [to Atletico], I do not think the fans would feel that way."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN UTD

The 26-year-old began his career with Atletico, and enjoyed a rapid rise from their B team to the senior side, making his debut in 2009.

He only lasted for two seasons in the Spanish capital before United came knocking in 2011, and he has made the position his own, featuring a total of 248 times since.

And though the sell-on fee only stands at 5%, the fee Real would have to pay to sign him would make it a valuable number to their cross-city rivals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
La Liga
Real Madrid
Football
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again