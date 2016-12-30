Ice Cube is a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan. He loves his basketball and this summer he is working to bring a brand new league called BIG3 to life. The three-on-three tournament is in development with the NBPA executive director Roger Mason.

Yahoo Sports reports: “Plans include eight teams of five players - including an ex-player as coach, as well as a team captain - that’ll tour together from city to city starting in late June.”

That is a lot to look forward to as fans have a chance to see players who once played on the big stage in a more streetball oriented environment. Many former NBA-ers have committed to play on teams like Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams.

This begs the question of who would be some of the dream participants in this sort of tournament? Here are three players who would dominate this tournament over the summer:

Mike Miller

If Mike Miller decides to call it quits after a long 16-year career, he could easily decide to ease into his retirement playing in a tournament like this. The 36-year-old will always be known for his two championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

His shot without a shoe and onslaught of threes in the clinching game against Oklahoma City are his signature moments as an NBA player. While never a superstar, he became a coveted role player in his later years because of his shooting ability.

In the twilight of his career, he will have to start considering what his next step will be at some point. His appearances on sports talk shows have been encouraging and that looks like a probable career choice, but why not let it fly one more time.

Ray Allen

Jesus Shuttlesworth himself recently called it a career, but it was obvious to anyone monitoring his situation that he still could contribute to a championship contender. Before his last games in Miami, he was still one of the deadliest three-point shooters in the entire league.

His legendary shot in game six of the 2013 NBA Finals will live on in memory as one of the most clutch moments in league history.In fact, a bunch of recent contenders were still holding out hope that they could convince him to come out of retirement.

Allen seems content in his retirement as he golfs regularly and continues his insane workout regimens daily. There is only so long that competitive itch can wait to be scratched and a tournament like this is the perfect place to scratch it.

Paul Pierce

The Truth is most likely playing out the string of his last season in the NBA. It’s been a fun ride with the small forward who was drafted almost two decades ago. His reputation as one of the clutch performers of the most recent era will resonate with Boston Celtics fans.

For two seasons, we have watched a diminished version of the forward who is slowly losing a fight with Father Time. There are still moments of brilliance like his defeats of Toronto in the playoffs and singlehandedly keeping the Wizards afloat against the Atlanta Hawks.

Time is undefeated and it would be great to see him get a curtain call and possibly hit a game winner before he goes off to enjoy his time away from basketball.