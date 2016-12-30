With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging closer, it’s that time of the year when WWE begin to finalise their plans for the upcoming WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando.

Over the past couple of months, we have heard plenty of rumours as to which matches could take place.

SPECULATION

The speculation is ongoing, and only time will tell which other bouts will come to fruition.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has reportedly already locked in three matches for the show.

Although, none of them features The Undertaker taking on John Cena, a contest which many expect to take place at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The first is The Big Show taking on NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal.

THE BIG SHOW VS. SHAQ

The match has been teased since earlier this year when Shaq participated in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, before he went on to accept the challenge laid down by The Big Show.

We know how this will go down, it’s a typical celebrity appearance so you can be sure The Big Show’s horrendous WrestleMania record will continue, especially with O’Neal’s links to Orlando, so the WWE won’t want to pass up on this opportunity.

BROCK LESNAR VS. GOLDBERG

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is also said to be locked in for the event.

Their third and final one on one match between the pair has been rumoured to take place since Goldberg destroyed The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series, and it should be the match which culminates their lengthy feud.

SETH ROLLINS VS. TRIPLE H

Vince has also reportedly given the green light to another long-rumoured match, with Triple H set to take on Seth Rollins.

Their match was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 32, but with Rollins’ untimely knee injury, they’ve had to extend those plans.

Rollins has called out The Game multiple times since he returned and helped Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship, and it’s expected that he’ll make his televised comeback once the NFL season comes to an end.

But with plenty of time left, you can expect that more rumoured matches will be confirmed as the event nears.

Are you happy with Vince McMahon giving the go-ahead to these three matches? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

