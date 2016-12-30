When Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin was a healthy scratch from last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints, many fans and media members began wondering exactly what was going on with the Buccaneers' star.

This week, it was announced that Martin was suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Shortly after the suspension was announced, however, Martin entered a drug treatment facility, much to the surprise of his Tampa Bay teammates.

Offensive lineman Evan Smith told ESPN.com that the Tampa Bay players don't feel angry with Martin for getting suspended, though. Rather, they say they want him to take care of himself and come back better than ever:

"Nobody knew," offensive lineman Evan Smith said. "Nobody is mad at Doug. We don't want anybody to fall on hard times, and if they do, that's kind of a big part of the locker room -- we're a big brotherhood and we all pick each other up."

Martin, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl last year, had struggled on the field for most of 2016, amassing only 421 yards and three touchdowns on 144 carries, a 2.9 yards-per-carry average.

It's not always easy to ask for help in today's NFL, where players are rewarded for showing how tough they are both mentally and physically. That Martin is willing to seek the treatment he needs is something Smith said deserves to be applauded:

"I'm just glad he saw a situation where he needed help and he went and did it," Smith said. "A lot of us in the league, maybe our egos, our personalities, us thinking how we've gotten where we [are] -- we've done it on our own, we've done it through hard work. It takes a big man to step up and say, 'I need help.' Sometimes those issues are bigger than we can [overcome] as a football player, as an athlete. [These] are common problems that people deal with in real life."

Martin's suspension will keep him out of this weekend's contest against the Carolina Panthers, as well as Tampa Bay's first three games next season. However, that obviously takes a backseat to Martin's personal issues, which he can hopefully resolve effectively.

Whenever he's ready to return, though, it sounds like the Bucs will welcome him back with open arms.

