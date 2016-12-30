The Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January could prove to shape the future of SmackDown Live’s major storyline, with AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against John Cena.

Cena will be aiming for world title number 16 to tie Ric Flair’s record, while Styles will be looking to continue his impressive record against him.

CENA VS. STYLES

Several big matches have been rumoured between the pair over the last few weeks, and all of them seem to be centred around The Undertaker.

Speculation had The Phenom battling The Phenomenal One, while Cena and The Deadman are also expected to do battle in Orlando.

You can now throw Roman Reigns’ name into the mix as well, that’s according to Dave Meltzer.

The link in all of this seems to be that AJ Styles will be dropping his WWE Championship to Cena in the coming months, and then his plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All look to be up in the air.

However, according to Ring Side News, the WWE are considering one big possibility for Styles.

THE VIPER VS. THE PHENOMENAL ONE

They’re claiming that if Randy Orton finishes up his programme with The Wyatt Family at the Royal Rumble, then the WWE will make him a top contender to take on Styles.

It’s a feud both men have openly stated that they’ve wanted, and it was also supposed to happen a few months ago.

That was until the WWE decided to swerve the fans and have him side with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper instead.

It was quite strange to see them drop the SmackDown tag team championships to American Alpha, so soon after forming and capturing the gold, rather than dropping them at a pay-per-view.

Perhaps it was done to accelerate those plans, allowing the Orton and Wyatt story to culminate and give the fans a feud between The Viper and Styles, with enough build-up to make it a must-watch.

While Orton seems to be the safe option to go with; Samoa Joe probably has nothing booked for that night right now.

Should the WWE book Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles for WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

