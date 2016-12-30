With the January transfer window just around the corner, Manchester United fans are eager to learn the fates of those who have been ostracised by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese appears to have finally settled on a consistent starting line-up which has resulted in a number of players becoming outcasts.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both suffered from limited game time this season but Mourinho has already ruled out either of them leaving.

And earlier today, United's manager confirmed he had rejected a lowly £13 million bid from West Brom for France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

He told reporters, per the Daily Mail: "As I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes, and if a player really wants to leave, we have no right to stop the player to leave.

"But until this moment we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept. I don't want to sell players - the club, the board are totally with me."

However, while Mourinho is open to the idea of selling players, he is firmly against the notion of sending anyone out on loan, including Martial, Rashford, Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game against Middlesbrough, Mourinho insisted only one player will be allowed to leave United on a temporary basis.

"Sam Johnstone is the only player that I allow to go on loan because he doesn't play one single minute, he needs to play," he added.

"We have a young goalkeeper in Joel [Castro Pereira] - a goalkeeper that played many minutes in the last six months (at Belenenses).

"For the development of both, Joel played six months in the Portuguese Premier League and now it's time for Sam to play six months and that's the only loan move we are going to do."

Mourinho claims that only Johnstone will be allowed to leave because he has played zero first-team minutes this season - so what about Depay and Schweinsteiger?

Depay has played just 79 minutes in all competitions and clearly doesn't have a future at United, while Schweinsteiger's four minutes' worth of action came against West Ham in the EFL Cup.

Mourinho's thought process is a strange one, because it would surely make more sense to send the pair out on loan in January and find a more permanent solution in the summer.

Who knows anymore.

