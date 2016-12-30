With UFC 207 inching closer and closer, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt can just go ahead and beat each other up in the cage rather than trading these barbs through the media. If the fight is anything like their feud has been up to this point, then we are in for a good one.

The two have already shown that there is no love lost between them. Garbrandt has stormed out of interviews and Cruz is living up to his nickname of “The Dominator” in every single way leading up to this fight.

He clearly relishes making his challenger appear hot-blooded and ill-equipped to deal with him in the octagon. During the media day for UFC 207, the champion decided to add even more fuel to the fire between the two competitors.

Cruz said to a packed audience: “The guy loses it because he’s an emotional wreck. It’s needless to say that he does it to himself. I didn’t have to tell him anything, I wasn’t bagging on the guy...he talks a lot when he gets frustrated, but it’s not talk, it’s just cuss words.”

For a fighter who battles under the moniker “No Love”, Garbrandt seems to live by that creed as he tries to fight and bluster his way through any situation. His language seems pretty tame when looking up the ladder at fighters like Conor McGreggor.

Luckily the big day is here and we will see who can claim dominance in what has blossomed into genuine resentment between the two men. The 25-year-old is going into the fight as an underdog, but he will have to keep his emotions in check to shock the world.

