Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Nicky Butt is manager of United's U23s.

Manchester United's assessment of 2016 reserve team is brutally honest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are finally clicking into gear under Jose Mourinho.

After an indifferent start to the season, four wins in a row has lifted the spirits around Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is scoring for fun. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has finally settled. Three years in the wilderness for United might finally be coming to an end.

Article continues below

Of course, Mourinho still has plenty of work to do. His team are 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and face a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

But going forward, things are on the up.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Mourinho spent hundreds of millions of pounds in the summer but over time he would probably rather avoid needing to rely on the transfer window to improve his squad.

Sir Alex Ferguson could rely on United’s brilliant youth teams for talent, while Marcus Rashford was the brightest spot of Louis van Gaal’s reign.

And Mourinho will hope that United’s current youth teams contain the stars of tomorrow. The Portuguese doesn’t have a great reputation for promoting young players but what better place to change that perception that at Old Trafford?

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-SUNDERLAND

Exciting Under-18s talents

United have a host of exciting young talents, including Under-18 starlets Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong. Both have great potential and fans are eager to see how far both will go.

However, things aren’t quite so promising in the reserve team. United’s Under-23s are currently eighth out of 12 teams in the Premier League 2 following Nicky Butt’s promotion to manager in November.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-TOTTENHAM

Reserve team isn't quite so promising

In their end-of-year review into the youth teams, the Red Devils have offered a brutally honest assessment of the reserves.

It’s rare to see a team highlight the weak points of their team - least of all the reserves - but United did.

The review reads: “Like his predecessor Warren Joyce, interim coach Nicky Butt has had to work with a small squad lacking any real balance, with no genuine strikers in the pool, and life has consequently been difficult in Premier League 2, even if the team has grafted and become hard to beat.”

United are also hopeful that some Under-18 prospects can make the step up to the reserve team to improve the quality of the team.

“It is hoped some Under-18s can make the step up to the Reserves in 2017 to bolster the team and join Ro-Shaun Williams, who has been a regular despite being eligible for the youth team,” the review adds.

At least their not deceiving anyone. Although we’re not sure Mourinho will approve.

Will Mourinho strive to promote United's youth players, or will he stick to the transfer window? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
England Football
David de Gea
Football
Premier League
Ryan Giggs
Jose Mourinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again