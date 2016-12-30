Manchester United are finally clicking into gear under Jose Mourinho.

After an indifferent start to the season, four wins in a row has lifted the spirits around Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is scoring for fun. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has finally settled. Three years in the wilderness for United might finally be coming to an end.

Of course, Mourinho still has plenty of work to do. His team are 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and face a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

But going forward, things are on the up.

Mourinho spent hundreds of millions of pounds in the summer but over time he would probably rather avoid needing to rely on the transfer window to improve his squad.

Sir Alex Ferguson could rely on United’s brilliant youth teams for talent, while Marcus Rashford was the brightest spot of Louis van Gaal’s reign.

And Mourinho will hope that United’s current youth teams contain the stars of tomorrow. The Portuguese doesn’t have a great reputation for promoting young players but what better place to change that perception that at Old Trafford?

Exciting Under-18s talents

United have a host of exciting young talents, including Under-18 starlets Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong. Both have great potential and fans are eager to see how far both will go.

However, things aren’t quite so promising in the reserve team. United’s Under-23s are currently eighth out of 12 teams in the Premier League 2 following Nicky Butt’s promotion to manager in November.

Reserve team isn't quite so promising

In their end-of-year review into the youth teams, the Red Devils have offered a brutally honest assessment of the reserves.

It’s rare to see a team highlight the weak points of their team - least of all the reserves - but United did.

The review reads: “Like his predecessor Warren Joyce, interim coach Nicky Butt has had to work with a small squad lacking any real balance, with no genuine strikers in the pool, and life has consequently been difficult in Premier League 2, even if the team has grafted and become hard to beat.”

United are also hopeful that some Under-18 prospects can make the step up to the reserve team to improve the quality of the team.

“It is hoped some Under-18s can make the step up to the Reserves in 2017 to bolster the team and join Ro-Shaun Williams, who has been a regular despite being eligible for the youth team,” the review adds.

At least their not deceiving anyone. Although we’re not sure Mourinho will approve.

