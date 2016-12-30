Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Andrea Pirlo.

Video: NYCFC release Andrea Pirlo 'mixtape' showing his 2016 assists and goals

Football News
24/7

There's no doubting that Andrea Pirlo has been a legend throughout his career. Having won nearly everything there is to win in the game, it's a wonder why he's still going.

But even at the grand old age of 37, he's still going, and more importantly, he's as good as he ever was.

His career at MLS side New York City FC had him playing alongside some of the games modern greats in the shape of David Villa and Frank Lampard, though the trio couldn't inspire the club to victory this season.

The club ended the 2016 season by finishing second in the Eastern Conference, behind cross-town rivals New York Red Bulls, only to be knocked out in the playoffs to eventual finalists Toronto FC.

But as the video below shows, the former Italian international was still able to weave his magic at various points throughout the campaign.

Over the course of the campaign, Pirlo featured 32 times, scoring one goal, and while his goal is included in the highlight reel, the majority of the action comes in the form of impressive assists and sumptuous through balls.

Still, Pirlo has an eye for a pass despite the lower stature of the league, but at his age, he is still able to thrive on the pitch.

For fans not able to access, or not particularly interested in MLS, the video is a great opportunity to see just how much of an influence he still has at this late stage of his career.

The video also shows how good he is with the fans, with one asking him what kind of shampoo he uses. It seems the allure of his lustrous locks have captured imaginations Stateside, too.

Recently there had been speculation that Pirlo was on his way to Chelsea, having been spotted first in London and then taking in a game at Stamford Bridge in the run up to Christmas.

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

And while the move was proved as pure speculation, we're sure he could still do a job in the Blues midfield.

It is perhaps one of the great crimes of football that he never got to test himself in the English top flight.

