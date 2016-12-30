Liverpool face Manchester City tomorrow afternoon in a fixture that could make or break both sides' Premier League title hopes.

They sit second and third in the table respectively and defeat for either would see them lose ground on Chelsea, assuming the Blues beat Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.

Despite beating City 4-1 and 3-0 last season, Klopp expects a tougher test this time around with Pep Guardiola in the opposite dugout.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Anfield, he said: "I think it will be a little bit about how we protect our own attacks because both teams are pretty good on the counter-attack.

"Both teams are good in possession so we have to defend at our highest level. The detail will make the difference.

"It will be a different game to last year. We cannot play like last year, they will not play like last year."

Guardiola similarly predicts a tense affair, saying: "I saw Liverpool this year many times. They are definitely contenders [for the title].

"I saw the game [against Stoke City] and that's all. We have to equal their intensity. Anfield will play a big role."

In the build-up to Saturday afternoon's showdown, a brilliant video is doing the rounds on Twitter showing what happened the last time Klopp and Guardiola saw eachother.

It was during the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on April 28, 2015, where Borussia Dortmund, managed by Klopp, beat Guardiola's Bayern Munich on penalties to progress into the final.

The footage below captures Klopp's reaction to Sebastian Kehl's winning spot-kick, with the German running on to the pitch and straight past a dismayed Guardiola, who looked far from impressed with his celebrations.

KLOPP VS GUARDIOLA

Let's hope for the same kind of passion when Klopp and Guardiola reunite on Merseyside.

