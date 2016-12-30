Antonio Brown is known for more than just racking up jaw-dropping catches, he has some pretty sweet rides too.

He has a Steelers-colored Rolls Royce that he drove to training camp earlier this year. At seasons end, the car will have some new company in his garage.

Before the season began, Brandon Marshall of the New York Jets made a wager with Brown that the reciever with more yardage would give the other a prized vehicle. Marshall wagered his own Jets colored Porsche.

Pittsburgh’s star receiver has 1,284 yards while New York’s only has 778. He crushed the competition by almost 500 yards. Now, its time for the 32-year-old to pay up. Brown approached him on Twitter and gave him two options for the sports car.

The loser can either mail the pink slip on over to the Steel City or he can donate the car to Brown’s charity of choice. A green and white foreign car doesn’t seem like it would have much use for a man who bleeds black and gold.

Project 375 is the charity refered to in the Tweet and it helps de-stigmatise mental health issues and provides services related to that cause. Selling the vehicle could raise a lot of money and help spread awareness.

Losing a car in a bet like this stings but at least Marshall can take solace in the fact that his donation will be doing real good for someone. That said, saying goodbye to that sweet ride is easier said than done.

