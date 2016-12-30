Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fabregas is one of the passers in England.

Video of Cesc Fabregas’ best passes for Chelsea in 2016-17

While Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso and Pedro have flourished under Antonio Conte, one player who hasn’t received such warm treatment is Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard, the Premier League’s leader in assists in 2014-15, has played just 399 out of a possible 1,620 minutes in the league this season.

N’Golo Kante’s arrival in the summer, plus Conte’s switch to a 3-4-3 system, has turned Fabregas into a rotational player instead of the important piece of the midfield that he has been for the past two seasons.

It’s a shame to see Fabregas so often rooted to the bench, for he is a brilliant player. His resume speaks for itself: one World Cup, two European Championships and a title win in England and Spain.

Fabregas has been involved in Chelsea’s 12-game winning run - he completed 90 minutes in the wins over Manchester City, Sunderland and Bournemouth - but it’s become evidently clear that Conte doesn’t value him as highly as Jose Mourinho did.

There is talk that the 29-year-old’s days at Stamford Bridge are numbered, and there have been since he was named on the bench for Chelsea’s first game of the season.

But in his 11 appearances for the Blues in 2016-17, Fabregas has produced some brilliant moments that make you wonder just why he’s been overlooked.

Fabregas' special passing

His passing ability has never been called into question, and it’s by far his strongest attribute. The former Arsenal man has an inane sense of where his teammates are an can pick them out with ease.

Whether it’s a precise 10-yard pass or a cross field switch, Fabregas’ passing ability is immense.

Thankfully, one fan has compiled all of Fabregas’ best passes this season.

Fabregas has rarely played and yet someone managed to pack all his best moments into a video that’s longer than two minutes.

That says something.

Fabregas may not be in Conte’s plans, but the Italian should definitely keep him around.

Should Fabregas be used more? Let us know in the comments section below!

