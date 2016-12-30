Carlos Tevez became the latest high-profile player to head to China yesterday when he completed a big-money move to Shanghai Shenhua.

The Chinese Super League giants agreed a £40 million deal with Boca Juniors, including the reported weekly salary of £615,000, which would make the all-action centre-forward the world's highest-paid footballer.

Tevez returned to his first club Boca in 2015 after a nine-year absence, and over his two spells at the Argentinian club, he scored 63 goals in 168 games.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

There's no doubt that the ex-Manchester United and Manchester City striker loves Boca, however a clause in his Shanghai contract has now been revealed which means his record-breaking deal could leave his former club seriously out of pocket.

The secret clause in Tevez's contract

Goal understands that Tevez's contractual agreement with Shanghai Shenhua includes a special and potentially significant compensation clause.

Article continues below

After removing the 32-year-old's wages from the equation, Boca bagged themselves around £8.1 million in terms of the transfer fee but they'll have to part with a considerable chunk of that if a two-year agreement is broken.

Shanghai Shenhua, managed by ex-Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet, worked hard to pull off such a huge deal, and they've put measures in place to ensure that their efforts to get the talented Argentine don't go to waste.

It is understood by sources close to the deal that Boca will have to hand back 60% of the transfer fee they received for Tevez should he decide to head back to South America after just one year in China.

This equates to over £4.8 million, which might not sound like a lot to you, however it's a small fortune in the currently cash-strapped Argentine Primera Division, where Boca's player sales and commercial activity have made them the most financially powerful club are by far.

What has Tevez's agent said?

Tevez's agent Adrian Ruocco has clarified that his client would be allowed to return to his beloved Boca after 12 months if he fails to adapt to life in the Chinese Super League.

He told Fox Sports, via Goal: "The contract includes a part that allows for Carlos to come back if he does not settle in from now to November.

"But it is like this: either he quits football or returns to Boca... if he goes to another team, they (Shanghai Shenhua) will have to sell him. There is special dispensation concerning Boca and his wellbeing."

What do YOU make of this clause in Tevez's Shanghai contract? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms