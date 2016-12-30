In a year which saw Manchester United break the world-record for a transfer, bringing in the enigmatic centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free from Paris Saint-Germain surely represents the best value for money in recent memory.

He scored four goals in his first four games in England and then endured his worst goalscoring drought in ten years midway through the season, only to rediscover his clinical nature in front of goal over the past month or so to drag United closer to the top four.

Even in his barren spell, when the Red Devils drew game after game at Old Trafford, the Swede was still contributing and the fact that he's taken more shots and missed more clear chances than anyone in the Premier League this season proves he could've scored even more.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In total, Ibrahimovic has netted 17 times in all competitions for Man Utd and he's been involved in 14 league goals (12 goals, two assists), which is at least eight more than any other United player.

The self-proclaimed "Conqueror of Europe" likes to compare himself to a fine wine, claiming he just gets better with age, and it's hard to disagree with him based on his outstanding run of form.

Article continues below

Zlatan's stellar 2016

He currently finds himself only behind Chelsea's Diego Costa in the English top-flight scoring charts, and that came on the back of a record-breaking 50-goal campaign for PSG in 2015-16.

In the calendar year of 2016, if you combine Ibrahimovic's strikes for Paris and United, the maverick has scored 50 times in club football so far.

Jose Mourinho's side's final game of the year will see them welcome Middlesbrough to the Theatre of Dreams on New Year's Eve, and the match will give Zlatan the chance to climb above the great Lionel Messi in the annual goalscoring record book.

How Ibra can topple Messi

The Argentinian magician has scored 51 times for Barcelona this year, so Ibrahimovic can overtake his former teammate and 2016 as Europe's top scorer if he scores two goals against the newly-promoted Boro on Saturday.

What's more, Ibra won't have to worry about Messi catching him up, because the Spanish winter break means that Barca don't play again until their Copa del Rey clash at Athletic Bilbao on January 5.

Messi currently leads the way on 51, with Ibra on 50, while Luis Suarez scored 48 times, Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 42 goals, Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski registered 39 times and Zlatan's ex-strike partner Edinson Cavani recorded 36 goals.

Do YOU think Zlatan will get the goals he needs to overtake Messi on Saturday? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms