Anthony Joshua, Gennady Golovkin and Manny Pacquiao were among the stars of boxing in 2016.

AJ went from being a rising talent to a champion, winning the IBF heavyweight title with victory over Charles Martin in April and setting up a super-fight with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 with a consummate win over Eric Molina in December.

Golovkin extended his record to 36-0 with a classy win over Sell Brook in September, while Pacquiao bounced back from last year’s defeat to Floyd Mayweather by beating Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas.

But boxing as a whole didn’t have its greatest year. The fight everyone is longing for - Golovkin versus Canelo Alvarez - didn’t happen, while Tyson Fury’s torrid year prevented a rematch with Klitschko that would have provided some interest to the heavyweight division.

Thankfully, there are signs that 2017 will be a much better year for the sport. GiveMeSport has picked five reasons why next year will be great for boxing.

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

Not to take anything away from Joshua’s achievements, but he has fought 18 relatively harmless opponents in his professional boxing career.

Klitschko, who boasts a 64-4 record, can certainly not be described as being “relatively harmless”.

The Ukrainian is 40-years-old but the fact that he hasn’t fought this year will help him against the 27-year-old Brit.

Tyson Fury’s return

Fury, by his own admission, has had a nightmare year. He was stripped of his boxing license by the British Boxing Board of Control and vacated the WBA, WBO, IBO titles he won by beating Klitschko in 2015.

The 28-year-old has also battled cocaine use.

But Fury delivered some exciting news on Christmas Eve, stating his intentions to return to the ring in 2017. Not only will the Gypsy King be back, but he also plans to take over.

A fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder, anyone?

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Now, this fight is unlikely to happen. But the fact that it’s being talked about, and that McGregor recently received his boxing licence, is exciting.

On Christmas Eve, McGregor sent the rumour mill into overdrive by promising to break Mayweather’s face.

Hopefully both are persuaded by the money that would be available to them.

Kell Brook vs Amir Khan

Both British boxers showed immense courage by taking on the best in the business in 2016.

Brook fought Golovkin, Khan challenged Alvarez. Both ended in defeat for the underdogs but the experience both gleaned should serve them well for the future.

A fight between Brook and Khan is yet to be announced but it seems for all the world that they’ll meet in 2017 at welterweight, where Brook holds the IBF world title.

Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports that talks between the two camps are positive and an announcement could be made in January.

Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs

Golovkin puts on a show every time he steps into the ring and his fight against Jacobs on March 18 has the potential to be a great one.

Jacobs, who impressed in his TKO win over Sergio Mora in September, is viewed by some as one boxer who poses a threat to the Kazakhstani, who is putting his WBA, WBC IBF and IBO middleweight belts on the line.

If Golovkin cruises to victory, then it’ll become clear that only one man can truly challenge him: Alvarez.

What fight are you most looking forward to in 2017? Let us know in the comments section below!

