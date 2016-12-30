AC Milan are chasing a Premier League winger, according to Sky Sports.

The Italian giants currently sit fifth, two points from third place with a game in hand on Lazio and Napoli who sit directly above them, with Juventus and Roma leading the pack respectively.

With their rejuvenated form and the sale of the club to a Chinese consortium getting closer by the day, the San Siro side are looking to the Premier League for a January signing.

Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu is believed to be the target for the Rossoneri, with discussions reportedly at an early stage.

Everton are currently without Yannick Bolasie, who is out injured for what is expected to be the remainder of the season, and any move for Deulofeu could leave the Toffees short of attacking options.

Deulofeu has appeared 11 times for the Blues so far this season, although seven of them have come from the bench.

Reports in Spain have also linked the former Barcelona prodigy to Marseille and Deportivo La Coruna, whilst AC are also apparently mulling over a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Deulofeu's career has failed to kick on from his days at Barcelona and it's hoped Milan, who have undergone something of a revival themselves, can breathe new life into the Spaniard.

