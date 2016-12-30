2016 is drawing to a close, and the Friday night clash between Hull City and Everton at the KCOM Stadium represented Sky Sports' final Premier League game of the year.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw and meant Hull climbed off the foot of the table, saw the return of Friday Night Football, presented by well-known TV presenter and Manchester United fan Rachel Riley and Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling.

The duo were joined in the studio by the trio of Jamie Redknapp, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher for build-up and analysis, and it was the latter who provided a very amusing moment during Sky's live coverage.

With 2017 starting on Sunday, Carragher was asked to give his favourite moment of 2016 and, as you can see in the video further down the page, the 38-year-old's response was hilarious.

Carra's favourite moment of 2016

When Riley asked the aforementioned question, the Liverpool legend saw it as an opportunity to take yet another dig at Gary Neville and he trolled his Monday Night Football partner in crime in brutal fashion.

Carragher's answer was plain and simple: "Gary Neville at Valencia". He then joked that Gary wouldn't have heard his cheeky comment, given the fact that the former Man Utd captain was on commentating duty for Friday night's game.

Carragher was of course referring to Neville's failed tenure as the head coach of Spanish giants Valencia, where he lasted less than four months between December 2015 and March this year before being sacked.

The then-England assistant manager walked out on his role as a Sky Sports pundit to try his hand at management and live in a completely different culture but, as everyone knows, it didn't exactly go to plan.

In total, Neville was in charge for 28 games, winning ten, drawing seven and losing 11. That gave the novice a win percentage of just under 36%, with his Valencia side scoring 39 goals under him and conceding 38.

Carragher's trolling of Neville came just hours after he used Cesare Prandelli's shock resignation as Valencia boss to do the same exact thing, this time focusing on his win ratio:

Given the current world we live in, it's almost a certainty that Neville will see the moment when Carragher made a joke at his expense sooner or later, so don't be surprised if the 41-year-old hits back with a snide remark of his own.

