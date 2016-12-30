Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ibrahimovic assisted Mkhitaryan's goal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains how he orchestrated Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick

You’ll do well to see a better goal this season than Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick against Sunderland last week.

Of course, the Armenian was offside, so it shouldn’t have counted. But it can’t be wiped from the record books because of the assistant referee’s error, and nobody’s really complaining about that, except for David Moyes.

Mkhitaryan himself said it was the best goal he’s ever scored.

"I was very excited,” the Manchester United star said, per Goal. “The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it.

"As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

Mkhitaryan's goal

Ibra wants some credit

One man who isn’t averse to similar acts of acrobatics is Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede, a taekwondo black belt, has used his freakish athletic ability to score some wonderful goals during his career.

It was Ibrahimovic who supplied the cross for Mkhitaryan and in true Ibrahimovic fashion, he’s attempted to take the credit for the playmaker’s goal.

Ibra’s delivery was slightly behind Mkhitaryan, which forced him to adjust and strike the ball with his back foot. Could the cross have been better? Not at all, according to Ibra.

“That was perfect because I said to myself ‘if I put it a little behind him he can do the backheel’ - exactly like we have been training for these couple of weeks and it worked," the 35-year-old told MUTV.

"I was super happy, I was the one jumping higher than everybody else when we were celebrating! I was super happy, especially for Micki. I know how it feels to score a goal like that.

"I’m happy they [the officials] didn’t give it offside because a goal like that has to be [a] goal."

Go to 4:45 in the video below to hear Ibrahimovic’s comments.

It wasn’t just Ibrahimovic who was left amazed at Mkhitaryan’s finish. Paul Pogba produced a brilliant reaction to showcase his utter disbelief at his teammate’s piece of magic.

Was Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick the best goal of 2016? Let us know in the comments section below!

