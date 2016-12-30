Between 2011 and 2016, it's fair to say that current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte worked with one of the greatest goalkeepers the game has and will ever see.

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon was captain under Conte for both Juventus and Italy, and together they won three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana's in three seasons at club level, while the Italians made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 in the summer.

After swapping his homeland for west London, Conte's number one is now Thibaut Courtois, who, despite being just 24, has already played 285 matches in his club career and is widely regarded as one of the best 'keepers in the modern game.

The 2015-16 campaign didn't go too well for the big Belgian, but he has been back to his best this term, keeping more clean sheets (11) than anyone else in the Premier League and helping his side boast a six-point lead at the top as 2017 approaches.

Conte compares Thibaut and Gigi

Courtois' form this season has seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Chelsea boss has no intention of letting him go and believes that he can go on to be one of the all-time greats.

Having worked closely with Italy's most capped and Juventus' second-most capped player in history for so long, Conte is confident that Courtois can emulate Buffon and become a world beater just like the 38-year-old phenomenon.

"Thibaut is, for me, one of, if not the best, goalkeepers in the world," the 47-year-old said, via the Daily Mirror. "He's working really well. He's a fantastic goalkeeper. He stays with us and this is the most important thing.

"I hope for Thibaut to repeat the same career as Gigi Buffon. I think that Buffon, for me, is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. I stayed with him at Juventus before as teammates and then as his coach, in the national team also."

Conte continued: "I think Buffon is a legend for football and I hope Thibaut has the same career as Gigi. He (Courtois) has the potential to continue to do great things, to reach great targets."

Courtois to Real Madrid?

On speculation linking Courtois with Real, who sent him a get well soon card during his spell on the sidelines last season, Conte stated: "Look, Thibaut is a Chelsea player and I want him to stay here. I think he's very happy. I see him with this club for many years.

"I want this, the club wants this. I don't see any problem. A contract is a club decision. But, in my opinion, yes, I think that a goalkeeper like Thibaut deserves to stay at Chelsea for many years and become a type of player to stay and write the (hi)story of this club, to become a legend."

Chelsea welcome Stoke City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where Courtois will be looking to add to his already impressive clean sheet tally.

Meanwhile, Buffon has kept just the four clean sheets in Serie A this season, but the old man is still going strong for the "Old Lady", who aren't in action again until January 8, when they host Bologna and look to extend their four-point lead at the top of the table.

