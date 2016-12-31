Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zidane had to cool his star man.

Zinedine Zidane calms an unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo down in Real Madrid training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo has about 5,631 reasons to be happy right now.

This year could not have gone much better for the Real Madrid star. He won the Champions League, European Championship, Ballon d’Or, Club World Cup and the Best Player in Europe award.

Most players would be happy with that haul in the their entire careers. Ronaldo achieved it in 12 months.

Article continues below

Madrid are currently top of La Liga, too, which makes things even better.

But Ronaldo’s behaviour in Los Blancos’ Friday training session proves that, despite all the trophies, he is still striving for success.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Anything that goes wrong hurts him. Madrid haven’t won the league since 2012 and the Portugal international won’t let any of his teammates be distracted.

He appeared upset with Lucas Silva for one reason or another, and Zinedine Zidane thought the need to have a quiet word with the 31-year-old to calm him down.

Watch the video below.

Quality attitude

You’ve got to admire the way in which Ronaldo expects the best not from just himself, but his teammates, too.

He showed it in the final of Euro 2016 against France when, after being forced off through injury, he remained on the sidelines, motivating his Portugal teammates.

It’s that attitude that has served him so well during his illustrious career.

Ronaldo doesn’t wear the armband at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he does lead by example.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Ronaldo soon perked up

The former Manchester United star wasn't low-spirited for the whole season. His mood quickly improved after he scored a penalty and proceeded to do his trademark celebration, much to the delight of the viewing fans.

Will Real Madrid win the 2016-17 La Liga? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
James Rodriguez
Zinedine Zidane
Gareth Bale
Marcelo
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again