Cristiano Ronaldo has about 5,631 reasons to be happy right now.

This year could not have gone much better for the Real Madrid star. He won the Champions League, European Championship, Ballon d’Or, Club World Cup and the Best Player in Europe award.

Most players would be happy with that haul in the their entire careers. Ronaldo achieved it in 12 months.

Madrid are currently top of La Liga, too, which makes things even better.

But Ronaldo’s behaviour in Los Blancos’ Friday training session proves that, despite all the trophies, he is still striving for success.

Anything that goes wrong hurts him. Madrid haven’t won the league since 2012 and the Portugal international won’t let any of his teammates be distracted.

He appeared upset with Lucas Silva for one reason or another, and Zinedine Zidane thought the need to have a quiet word with the 31-year-old to calm him down.

Watch the video below.

Quality attitude

You’ve got to admire the way in which Ronaldo expects the best not from just himself, but his teammates, too.

He showed it in the final of Euro 2016 against France when, after being forced off through injury, he remained on the sidelines, motivating his Portugal teammates.

It’s that attitude that has served him so well during his illustrious career.

Ronaldo doesn’t wear the armband at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he does lead by example.

Ronaldo soon perked up

The former Manchester United star wasn't low-spirited for the whole season. His mood quickly improved after he scored a penalty and proceeded to do his trademark celebration, much to the delight of the viewing fans.

