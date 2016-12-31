November 29, 2016 was a historic day for Liverpool Football Club.

In the 67th minute of the Reds’ EFL Cup tie against Leeds United, Jurgen Klopp replaced Kevin Stewart with Ben Woodburn.

Fourteen minutes later, Woodburn scored.

In doing so, he became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history at the age of 17 years and 45 days, beating Michael Owen’s record by 98 days.

It gave hope to the idea that Liverpool’s academy is blessed with emerging talent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has received praise from Steven Gerrard, also played in that game.

Another exciting youngster who didn't play in that fixture but is still touted as a future star is Ovie Ejaria.

Klopp's brilliant reaction

Ejaria, 19, plays in centre midfield and calls Barcelona maestro Andres Iniesta his idol. He made his Premier League debut in November, coming on as a substitute in the 6-1 win over Watford.

For an idea of just how highly Klopp rates the teenager, just read the German’s reaction when he watched Ejaria in training during Liverpool’s trip to Tenerife in March.

“We saw Ovie in a game here at Melwood one afternoon,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. “We thought he was seriously injured as he couldn’t walk but then the next day it was nothing – like it is with kids sometimes.

“Then we had the training camp in Tenerife last season and Ovie made a big impression, I thought: ‘Oh my God, he could be ready.”

Ejaria's highlights

Excited, Liverpool fans? You should be after watching this video of Ejaria’s best moments.

